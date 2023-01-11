Erweiterte Funktionen



Science Applications Internation. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.01.2023 - US8086251076




11.01.23 01:06
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 85S US8086251076 SCIENCE APPL.INT.CORP.NEW EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.01.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 12.01.2023 The instrument 85S US8086251076 SCIENCE APPL.INT.CORP.NEW EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.01.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.01.2023

 
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
105,59 $ 105,59 $ -   $ 0,00% 10.01./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8086251076 A1W5U2 117,66 $ 78,10 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		104,00 € +5,58%  28.12.22
Nasdaq 105,67 $ +0,84%  10.01.23
Düsseldorf 97,50 € +0,52%  10.01.23
NYSE 105,59 $ 0,00%  01:00
Frankfurt 96,50 € -1,53%  10.01.23
AMEX 105,60 $ -2,01%  10.01.23
Stuttgart 97,50 € -2,50%  10.01.23
München 97,50 € -4,41%  10.01.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
