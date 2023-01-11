Erweiterte Funktionen
Science Applications Internation. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.01.2023 - US8086251076
11.01.23 01:06
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 85S US8086251076 SCIENCE APPL.INT.CORP.NEW EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.01.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 12.01.2023 The instrument 85S US8086251076 SCIENCE APPL.INT.CORP.NEW EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.01.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.01.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|105,59 $
|105,59 $
|- $
|0,00%
|10.01./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8086251076
|A1W5U2
|117,66 $
|78,10 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|104,00 €
|+5,58%
|28.12.22
|Nasdaq
|105,67 $
|+0,84%
|10.01.23
|Düsseldorf
|97,50 €
|+0,52%
|10.01.23
|NYSE
|105,59 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Frankfurt
|96,50 €
|-1,53%
|10.01.23
|AMEX
|105,60 $
|-2,01%
|10.01.23
|Stuttgart
|97,50 €
|-2,50%
|10.01.23
|München
|97,50 €
|-4,41%
|10.01.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.