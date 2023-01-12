Erweiterte Funktionen
Blackrock Global Opportunities - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.01.2023 - US0925011050
12.01.23 00:53
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 1JQ US0925011050 BLACKROCK ENH.GBL DIV.TR. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.01.2023 The instrument 1JQ US0925011050 BLACKROCK ENH.GBL DIV.TR. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.01.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,31 $
|10,31 $
|- $
|0,00%
|11.01./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0925011050
|A0NEG1
|12,43 $
|8,54 $
102,59
+0,79%
10,31
0,00%
