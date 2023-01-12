Erweiterte Funktionen



Blackrock Global Opportunities - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.01.2023 - US0925011050




12.01.23 00:53
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 1JQ US0925011050 BLACKROCK ENH.GBL DIV.TR. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.01.2023 The instrument 1JQ US0925011050 BLACKROCK ENH.GBL DIV.TR. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.01.2023

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,31 $ 10,31 $ -   $ 0,00% 11.01./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0925011050 A0NEG1 12,43 $ 8,54 $
Werte im Artikel
102,59 plus
+0,79%
10,31 plus
0,00%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 9,374 € +2,80%  11.01.23
AMEX 10,33 $ +2,79%  11.01.23
Nasdaq 10,30 $ +2,49%  11.01.23
Frankfurt 9,185 € +1,23%  11.01.23
NYSE 10,31 $ 0,00%  01:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
