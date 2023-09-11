Erweiterte Funktionen



CHINA RISUN GROUP HD-,10 - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 11.09.2023 - KYG2120H1065




10.09.23 22:55
Das Instrument 45Y KYG2120H1065 CHINA RISUN GROUP HD-,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.09.2023 The instrument 45Y KYG2120H1065 CHINA RISUN GROUP HD-,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 11.09.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,374 € 0,39 € -0,016 € -4,10% 08.09./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
KYG2120H1065 A2PE7R 0,45 € 0,34 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,374 € -4,10%  08.09.23
