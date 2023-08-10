Das Instrument SU4 AU000000SUN6 SUNCORP GROUP LTD. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.08.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 11.08.2023 The instrument SU4 AU000000SUN6 SUNCORP GROUP LTD. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 10.08.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 11.08.2023