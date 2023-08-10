Erweiterte Funktionen
Suncorp Group Ltd - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 11.08.2023 - AU000000SUN6
09.08.23 23:54
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument SU4 AU000000SUN6 SUNCORP GROUP LTD. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.08.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 11.08.2023 The instrument SU4 AU000000SUN6 SUNCORP GROUP LTD. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 10.08.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 11.08.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,82 $
|9,24 $
|-0,42 $
|-4,55%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000SUN6
|886254
|9,24 $
|7,29 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|8,30 €
|+3,11%
|07.08.23
|Stuttgart
|8,05 €
|-0,62%
|09.08.23
|Berlin
|8,05 €
|-1,23%
|09.08.23
|Düsseldorf
|8,00 €
|-1,84%
|09.08.23
|Frankfurt
|7,90 €
|-1,86%
|09.08.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|8,82 $
|-4,55%
|07.07.23
