Erweiterte Funktionen
Science Applications Internation. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 11.01.2024 - US8086251076
10.01.24 01:03
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 85S US8086251076 SCIENCE APPL.INT.CORP.NEW EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.01.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 11.01.2024 The instrument 85S US8086251076 SCIENCE APPL.INT.CORP.NEW EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 10.01.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 11.01.2024
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|127,25 $
|127,25 $
|- $
|0,00%
|09.01./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8086251076
|A1W5U2
|136,05 $
|95,45 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|113,00 €
|-3,42%
|05.01.24
|Frankfurt
|114,00 €
|+1,79%
|09.01.24
|München
|115,00 €
|+1,77%
|09.01.24
|Düsseldorf
|114,00 €
|+0,88%
|09.01.24
|Stuttgart
|114,00 €
|0,00%
|09.01.24
|NYSE
|127,25 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|AMEX
|125,07 $
|0,00%
|08.01.24
|Nasdaq
|127,23 $
|-0,03%
|09.01.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.