Das Instrument 85S US8086251076 SCIENCE APPL.INT.CORP.NEW EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.01.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 11.01.2024 The instrument 85S US8086251076 SCIENCE APPL.INT.CORP.NEW EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 10.01.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 11.01.2024