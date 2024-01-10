Erweiterte Funktionen
Dotdigital Gr - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 11.01.2024 - GB00B3W40C23
10.01.24 01:03
Das Instrument 3DO GB00B3W40C23 DOTDIGITAL GR.PLC LS-,005 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.01.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 11.01.2024 The instrument 3DO GB00B3W40C23 DOTDIGITAL GR.PLC LS-,005 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 10.01.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 11.01.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,295 $
|1,22 $
|0,075 $
|+6,15%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B3W40C23
|A1H6LT
|1,62 $
|1,02 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,295 $
|+6,15%
|04.01.24
|Frankfurt
|1,16 €
|0,00%
|09.01.24
|Stuttgart
|1,13 €
|-1,74%
|09.01.24
|Berlin
|1,17 €
|-4,88%
|09.01.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
