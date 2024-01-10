Erweiterte Funktionen



Dotdigital Gr - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 11.01.2024 - GB00B3W40C23




10.01.24 01:03
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 3DO GB00B3W40C23 DOTDIGITAL GR.PLC LS-,005 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.01.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 11.01.2024 The instrument 3DO GB00B3W40C23 DOTDIGITAL GR.PLC LS-,005 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 10.01.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 11.01.2024

Aktuell
Europäische Union finanziert diesen Uran Aktientip in Deutschland
Neuer 194% Copper Hot Stock nach 10.605% mit First Quantum Minerals ($FQVLF)

Quest Critical Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,295 $ 1,22 $ 0,075 $ +6,15% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B3W40C23 A1H6LT 1,62 $ 1,02 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,295 $ +6,15%  04.01.24
Frankfurt 1,16 € 0,00%  09.01.24
Stuttgart 1,13 € -1,74%  09.01.24
Berlin 1,17 € -4,88%  09.01.24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt - Ausbruch Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer 175% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...