Das Instrument 3DO GB00B3W40C23 DOTDIGITAL GR.PLC LS-,005 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.01.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 11.01.2024 The instrument 3DO GB00B3W40C23 DOTDIGITAL GR.PLC LS-,005 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 10.01.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 11.01.2024