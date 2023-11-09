Erweiterte Funktionen
United Parcel Service B - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 10.11.2023 - US9113121068
09.11.23 00:35
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument UPAB US9113121068 UNITED PARCEL SE.B DL-01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 09.11.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 10.11.2023 The instrument UPAB US9113121068 UNITED PARCEL SE.B DL-01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 09.11.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 10.11.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|141,95 $
|141,95 $
|- $
|0,00%
|08.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9113121068
|929198
|197,72 $
|133,72 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|132,66 €
|+0,02%
|08.11.23
|Stuttgart
|133,62 €
|+0,92%
|08.11.23
|München
|133,98 €
|+0,80%
|08.11.23
|Frankfurt
|133,46 €
|+0,41%
|08.11.23
|AMEX
|142,06 $
|+0,16%
|08.11.23
|Hamburg
|132,28 €
|+0,09%
|08.11.23
|Hannover
|132,42 €
|+0,06%
|08.11.23
|Berlin
|132,62 €
|+0,06%
|08.11.23
|NYSE
|141,95 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Nasdaq
|141,94 $
|0,00%
|08.11.23
|Düsseldorf
|132,40 €
|-0,03%
|08.11.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
