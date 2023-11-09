Erweiterte Funktionen
Global Industrial Company - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 10.11.2023 - US37892E1029
09.11.23 00:35
Das Instrument GML0 US37892E1029 GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 09.11.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 10.11.2023 The instrument GML0 US37892E1029 GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 09.11.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 10.11.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|36,00 $
|36,00 $
|- $
|0,00%
|08.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US37892E1029
|A3CSK3
|36,00 $
|20,71 $
