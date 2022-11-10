Erweiterte Funktionen
Contourglobal (wi) - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 10.11.2022 - GB00BF448H58
10.11.22 00:54
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument C94 GB00BF448H58 CONTOURGLOBAL (WI) LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.11.2022 The instrument C94 GB00BF448H58 CONTOURGLOBAL (WI) LS-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 10.11.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,80 €
|2,82 €
|-0,02 €
|-0,71%
|09.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BF448H58
|A2H7CH
|3,20 €
|2,05 €
