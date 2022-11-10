Erweiterte Funktionen

Contourglobal (wi) - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 10.11.2022 - GB00BF448H58




10.11.22 00:54
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument C94 GB00BF448H58 CONTOURGLOBAL (WI) LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.11.2022 The instrument C94 GB00BF448H58 CONTOURGLOBAL (WI) LS-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 10.11.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,80 € 2,82 € -0,02 € -0,71% 09.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BF448H58 A2H7CH 3,20 € 2,05 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 2,96 € +2,78%  09.11.22
München 2,96 € 0,00%  09.11.22
Stuttgart 2,80 € -0,71%  09.11.22
  = Realtime
