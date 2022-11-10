Erweiterte Funktionen
Dunelm Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 10.11.2022 - GB00B1CKQ739
10.11.22 00:54
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DFQ GB00B1CKQ739 DUNELM GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.11.2022 The instrument DFQ GB00B1CKQ739 DUNELM GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 10.11.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,70 €
|11,20 €
|-0,50 €
|-4,46%
|09.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B1CKQ739
|A0LCM4
|16,90 €
|7,65 €
