Zinsdifferenz-Anleihe 03a/16-03. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 10.03.2023 - DE000HLB3AB7




09.03.23 00:56
Das Instrument DE000HLB3AB7 LB.HESS.-THR.ZI.DI.03A/16 BOND wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 09.03.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 10.03.2023 The instrument DE000HLB3AB7 LB.HESS.-THR.ZI.DI.03A/16 BOND has its pre-dividend/interest day on 09.03.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 10.03.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
78,43 € 78,53 € -0,10 € -0,13% 08.03./17:40
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HLB3AB7 HLB3AB 95,20 € 74,73 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 78,80 € 0,00%  08.03.23
Berlin 78,43 € -0,13%  08.03.23
  = Realtime
