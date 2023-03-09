Erweiterte Funktionen
Zinsdifferenz-Anleihe 03a/16-03. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 10.03.2023 - DE000HLB3AB7
09.03.23 00:56
Das Instrument DE000HLB3AB7 LB.HESS.-THR.ZI.DI.03A/16 BOND wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 09.03.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 10.03.2023 The instrument DE000HLB3AB7 LB.HESS.-THR.ZI.DI.03A/16 BOND has its pre-dividend/interest day on 09.03.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 10.03.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|78,43 €
|78,53 €
|-0,10 €
|-0,13%
|08.03./17:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB3AB7
|HLB3AB
|95,20 €
|74,73 €
