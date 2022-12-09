Erweiterte Funktionen

Nine Dragons Paper - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.12.2022 - BMG653181005




09.12.22 01:15
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument N3Y BMG653181005 NINE DRAG.PAP.HLDGS HD-10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 09.12.2022 The instrument N3Y BMG653181005 NINE DRAG.PAP.HLDGS HD-10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.12.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,76 € 0,73 € 0,03 € +4,11% 08.12./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG653181005 A0JDLB 1,08 € 0,59 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,76 € +4,11%  08.12.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,7904 $ +10,07%  02.12.22
Stuttgart 0,755 € +2,72%  08.12.22
Frankfurt 0,75 € +1,35%  08.12.22
München 0,75 € +0,67%  08.12.22
Berlin 0,75 € +0,67%  08.12.22
  = Realtime
