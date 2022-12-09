Erweiterte Funktionen
Nine Dragons Paper - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.12.2022 - BMG653181005
09.12.22 01:15
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument N3Y BMG653181005 NINE DRAG.PAP.HLDGS HD-10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 09.12.2022 The instrument N3Y BMG653181005 NINE DRAG.PAP.HLDGS HD-10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.12.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,76 €
|0,73 €
|0,03 €
|+4,11%
|08.12./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG653181005
|A0JDLB
|1,08 €
|0,59 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,76 €
|+4,11%
|08.12.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,7904 $
|+10,07%
|02.12.22
|Stuttgart
|0,755 €
|+2,72%
|08.12.22
|Frankfurt
|0,75 €
|+1,35%
|08.12.22
|München
|0,75 €
|+0,67%
|08.12.22
|Berlin
|0,75 €
|+0,67%
|08.12.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
