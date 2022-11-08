Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Zions Bancorporation":
Zions Bancorporation - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.11.2022 - US9897011071
08.11.22 01:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.11.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.11.2022 The instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 08.11.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.11.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|49,91 $
|49,76 $
|0,15 $
|+0,30%
|07.11./23:11
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9897011071
|856942
|75,44 $
|46,59 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|49,495 €
|-0,93%
|07.11.22
|Stuttgart
|49,855 €
|+1,43%
|07.11.22
|Berlin
|49,69 €
|+1,15%
|07.11.22
|Frankfurt
|49,46 €
|+0,42%
|07.11.22
|NYSE
|49,91 $
|+0,42%
|07.11.22
|AMEX
|49,88 $
|+0,36%
|07.11.22
|Nasdaq
|49,91 $
|+0,30%
|07.11.22
|Düsseldorf
|49,70 €
|-0,38%
|07.11.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|27
|autoverkauf, 1 jahr gewährleistu.
|15.02.02
|52
|Stoiber auf dem Weg nach Be.
|13.02.02
|17
|Jemand Lust auf ein saftiges S.
|27.01.02