Das Instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.11.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.11.2022 The instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 08.11.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.11.2022