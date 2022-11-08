Erweiterte Funktionen

Zions Bancorporation - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.11.2022 - US9897011071




08.11.22 01:00
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.11.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.11.2022 The instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 08.11.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.11.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
49,91 $ 49,76 $ 0,15 $ +0,30% 07.11./23:11
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9897011071 856942 75,44 $ 46,59 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		49,495 € -0,93%  07.11.22
Stuttgart 49,855 € +1,43%  07.11.22
Berlin 49,69 € +1,15%  07.11.22
Frankfurt 49,46 € +0,42%  07.11.22
NYSE 49,91 $ +0,42%  07.11.22
AMEX 49,88 $ +0,36%  07.11.22
Nasdaq 49,91 $ +0,30%  07.11.22
Düsseldorf 49,70 € -0,38%  07.11.22
