Das Instrument A2A US29670G1022 ESSENTIAL UTILIC. DL-,50 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.11.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.11.2022 The instrument A2A US29670G1022 ESSENTIAL UTILIC. DL-,50 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 08.11.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.11.2022