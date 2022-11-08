Erweiterte Funktionen
Essential Utilities - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.11.2022 - US29670G1022
08.11.22 01:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument A2A US29670G1022 ESSENTIAL UTILIC. DL-,50 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.11.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.11.2022 The instrument A2A US29670G1022 ESSENTIAL UTILIC. DL-,50 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 08.11.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.11.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|44,00 $
|44,00 $
|- $
|0,00%
|07.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US29670G1022
|A2PZEK
|53,93 $
|38,50 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|43,475 €
|-1,22%
|07.11.22
|München
|44,735 €
|0,00%
|07.11.22
|NYSE
|44,00 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Stuttgart
|44,04 €
|-0,10%
|07.11.22
|AMEX
|43,95 $
|-0,41%
|07.11.22
|Nasdaq
|44,01 $
|-0,74%
|07.11.22
|Frankfurt
|43,545 €
|-1,15%
|07.11.22
|Berlin
|44,01 €
|-1,59%
|07.11.22
|Düsseldorf
|43,41 €
|-1,96%
|07.11.22
