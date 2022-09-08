Erweiterte Funktionen
Clinuvel Pharm ADR - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.09.2022 - US1887691038
08.09.22 00:02
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument UR9A US1887691038 CLINUVEL PHARMAC.ADRS1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.09.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.09.2022 The instrument UR9A US1887691038 CLINUVEL PHARMAC.ADRS1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 08.09.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.09.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|13,23 $
|13,20 $
|0,03 $
|+0,23%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1887691038
|A0RM8Z
|31,44 $
|9,17 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|13,23 $
|+0,23%
|07.09.22
|München
|13,40 €
|0,00%
|07.09.22
|Frankfurt
|12,80 €
|-1,54%
|07.09.22
|Stuttgart
|12,60 €
|-2,33%
|07.09.22
= Realtime
