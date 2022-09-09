Erweiterte Funktionen
CHINA RISUN GROUP HD-,10 - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.09.2022 - KYG2120H1065
09.09.22 00:03
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 45Y KYG2120H1065 CHINA RISUN GROUP HD-,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 09.09.2022 The instrument 45Y KYG2120H1065 CHINA RISUN GROUP HD-,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.09.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,37 €
|0,378 €
|-0,008 €
|-2,12%
|08.09./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|KYG2120H1065
|A2PE7R
|0,61 €
|0,36 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,37 €
|-2,12%
|08.09.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.