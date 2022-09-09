Erweiterte Funktionen



CHINA RISUN GROUP HD-,10 - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.09.2022 - KYG2120H1065




09.09.22 00:03
Das Instrument 45Y KYG2120H1065 CHINA RISUN GROUP HD-,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 09.09.2022 The instrument 45Y KYG2120H1065 CHINA RISUN GROUP HD-,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.09.2022

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,37 € 0,378 € -0,008 € -2,12% 08.09./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
KYG2120H1065 A2PE7R 0,61 € 0,36 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,37 € -2,12%  08.09.22
  = Realtime
