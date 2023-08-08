Das Instrument GAB US3738651047 GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.08.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.08.2023 The instrument GAB US3738651047 GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 08.08.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.08.2023