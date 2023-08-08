Erweiterte Funktionen
German American Bancorp - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.08.2023 - US3738651047
07.08.23 23:59
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument GAB US3738651047 GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.08.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.08.2023 The instrument GAB US3738651047 GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 08.08.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.08.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,41 $
|31,41 $
|- $
|0,00%
|08.08./01:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3738651047
|923760
|40,67 $
|26,18 $
