German American Bancorp - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.08.2022 - US3738651047




07.08.22 22:02
Das Instrument GAB US3738651047 GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.08.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.08.2022 The instrument GAB US3738651047 GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 08.08.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.08.2022

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
37,38 $ 37,22 $ 0,16 $ +0,43% 05.08./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3738651047 923760 43,78 $ 32,79 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 37,38 $ +0,43%  05.08.22
NYSE 37,24 $ 0,00%  02.08.22
AMEX 38,01 $ 0,00%  28.07.22
Frankfurt 36,20 € -1,09%  05.08.22
  = Realtime
