German American Bancorp - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.08.2022 - US3738651047
07.08.22 22:02
Das Instrument GAB US3738651047 GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.08.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.08.2022 The instrument GAB US3738651047 GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 08.08.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.08.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|37,38 $
|37,22 $
|0,16 $
|+0,43%
|05.08./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3738651047
|923760
|43,78 $
|32,79 $
