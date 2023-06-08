Erweiterte Funktionen



PIMCO Energy & Tactical Cred. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.06.2023 - US69346N1072




08.06.23 00:08
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 3VZ US69346N1072 PIMCO ENERGY+TACT.CR.OPPS EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.06.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.06.2023 The instrument 3VZ US69346N1072 PIMCO ENERGY+TACT.CR.OPPS EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 08.06.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.06.2023

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
15,37 $ 15,37 $ -   $ 0,00% 07.06./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US69346N1072 A2PXGL 15,76 $ 11,80 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 15,365 $ +2,09%  07.06.23
München 13,888 € +1,83%  07.06.23
Frankfurt 13,832 € +1,66%  07.06.23
NYSE 15,37 $ 0,00%  01:00
AMEX 14,365 $ 0,00%  01.06.23
  = Realtime
