PIMCO Energy & Tactical Cred. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.06.2023 - US69346N1072
08.06.23 00:08
Das Instrument 3VZ US69346N1072 PIMCO ENERGY+TACT.CR.OPPS EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.06.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.06.2023 The instrument 3VZ US69346N1072 PIMCO ENERGY+TACT.CR.OPPS EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 08.06.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.06.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|15,37 $
|15,37 $
|- $
|0,00%
|07.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US69346N1072
|A2PXGL
|15,76 $
|11,80 $
