Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Hong Kong & China Gas":
Hong Kong & China Gas - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.06.2023 - HK0003000038
09.06.23 00:28
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument HCG HK0003000038 H.K. CHINA GAS EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 09.06.2023 The instrument HCG HK0003000038 H.K. CHINA GAS EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.06.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,85 €
|0,865 €
|-0,015 €
|-1,73%
|08.06./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|HK0003000038
|864603
|1,09 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,85 €
|-1,73%
|05.06.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,96727 $
|+7,81%
|09.05.23
|München
|0,86 €
|0,00%
|08.06.23
|Frankfurt
|0,84 €
|-0,59%
|08.06.23
|Hamburg
|0,84 €
|-0,59%
|08.06.23
|Hannover
|0,84 €
|-0,59%
|08.06.23
|Stuttgart
|0,845 €
|-0,59%
|08.06.23
|Berlin
|0,845 €
|-0,59%
|08.06.23
|Düsseldorf
|0,835 €
|-1,18%
|08.06.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|10
|langfristig interessant H.K. Chi.
|05.01.08