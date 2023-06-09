Erweiterte Funktionen

Hong Kong & China Gas - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.06.2023 - HK0003000038




09.06.23 00:28
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument HCG HK0003000038 H.K. CHINA GAS EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 09.06.2023 The instrument HCG HK0003000038 H.K. CHINA GAS EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.06.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,85 € 0,865 € -0,015 € -1,73% 08.06./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
HK0003000038 864603 1,09 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,85 € -1,73%  05.06.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,96727 $ +7,81%  09.05.23
München 0,86 € 0,00%  08.06.23
Frankfurt 0,84 € -0,59%  08.06.23
Hamburg 0,84 € -0,59%  08.06.23
Hannover 0,84 € -0,59%  08.06.23
Stuttgart 0,845 € -0,59%  08.06.23
Berlin 0,845 € -0,59%  08.06.23
Düsseldorf 0,835 € -1,18%  08.06.23
  = Realtime
