United Rentals - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.05.2023 - US9113631090
08.05.23 02:19
Das Instrument UR3 US9113631090 UNITED RENTALS INC.DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.05.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.05.2023 The instrument UR3 US9113631090 UNITED RENTALS INC.DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 08.05.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.05.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|342,05 $
|328,38 $
|13,67 $
|+4,16%
|05.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9113631090
|911443
|481,66 $
|230,73 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|306,90 €
|+2,99%
|05.05.23
|AMEX
|342,20 $
|+4,20%
|05.05.23
|Nasdaq
|342,05 $
|+4,18%
|05.05.23
|NYSE
|342,05 $
|+4,16%
|05.05.23
|Düsseldorf
|309,00 €
|+3,83%
|05.05.23
|Stuttgart
|295,80 €
|-1,76%
|05.05.23
|Berlin
|295,80 €
|-4,73%
|05.05.23
|Hannover
|295,80 €
|-5,28%
|05.05.23
|Frankfurt
|295,80 €
|-5,34%
|05.05.23
|München
|300,20 €
|-5,36%
|05.05.23
= Realtime
