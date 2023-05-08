Das Instrument UR3 US9113631090 UNITED RENTALS INC.DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.05.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.05.2023 The instrument UR3 US9113631090 UNITED RENTALS INC.DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 08.05.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.05.2023