08.05.23 02:19
Das Instrument GAB US3738651047 GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.05.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.05.2023 The instrument GAB US3738651047 GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 08.05.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.05.2023

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
27,66 $ 27,25 $ 0,41 $ +1,50% 05.05./22:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3738651047 923760 40,67 $ 27,13 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 27,695 $ +1,63%  05.05.23
Nasdaq 27,66 $ +1,50%  05.05.23
AMEX 27,36 $ +0,44%  05.05.23
Frankfurt 24,40 € -0,81%  05.05.23
  = Realtime
