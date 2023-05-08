Erweiterte Funktionen
German American Bancorp - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.05.2023 - US3738651047
08.05.23 02:19
Das Instrument GAB US3738651047 GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.05.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.05.2023 The instrument GAB US3738651047 GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 08.05.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.05.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|27,66 $
|27,25 $
|0,41 $
|+1,50%
|05.05./22:52
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3738651047
|923760
|40,67 $
|27,13 $
