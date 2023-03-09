Erweiterte Funktionen

LAW DEBENTURE CORP.LS-,. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.03.2023 - GB0031429219




09.03.23 00:56
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 1R4 GB0031429219 LAW DEBENTURE CORP.LS-,05 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 09.03.2023 The instrument 1R4 GB0031429219 LAW DEBENTURE CORP.LS-,05 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.03.2023

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,35 € 9,45 € -0,10 € -1,06% 08.03./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0031429219 889113 9,60 € 7,35 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 9,40 € -1,05%  08.03.23
Stuttgart 9,35 € -1,06%  08.03.23
  = Realtime
