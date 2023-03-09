Erweiterte Funktionen
LAW DEBENTURE CORP.LS-,. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.03.2023 - GB0031429219
09.03.23 00:56
Das Instrument 1R4 GB0031429219 LAW DEBENTURE CORP.LS-,05 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 09.03.2023 The instrument 1R4 GB0031429219 LAW DEBENTURE CORP.LS-,05 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.03.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,35 €
|9,45 €
|-0,10 €
|-1,06%
|08.03./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0031429219
|889113
|9,60 €
|7,35 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
