Erweiterte Funktionen
Essential Utilities - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.02.2023 - US29670G1022
08.02.23 00:59
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument A2A US29670G1022 ESSENTIAL UTILIC. DL-,50 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.02.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.02.2023 The instrument A2A US29670G1022 ESSENTIAL UTILIC. DL-,50 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 08.02.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.02.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|47,57 $
|47,57 $
|- $
|0,00%
|07.02./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US29670G1022
|A2PZEK
|52,62 $
|38,50 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|43,545 €
|-1,84%
|06.02.23
|Frankfurt
|44,05 €
|+2,79%
|07.02.23
|Stuttgart
|43,785 €
|+2,05%
|07.02.23
|Berlin
|43,775 €
|+2,04%
|07.02.23
|München
|43,77 €
|+1,00%
|07.02.23
|AMEX
|47,63 $
|+0,29%
|07.02.23
|NYSE
|47,57 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Nasdaq
|47,59 $
|0,00%
|07.02.23
|Düsseldorf
|43,74 €
|-0,30%
|07.02.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Aqua America wird nun zu Es.
|19.02.20
|3
|Klarer Long-Kandidat...!
|31.12.14