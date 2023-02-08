Erweiterte Funktionen



Essential Utilities - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.02.2023 - US29670G1022




08.02.23 00:59
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument A2A US29670G1022 ESSENTIAL UTILIC. DL-,50 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.02.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.02.2023 The instrument A2A US29670G1022 ESSENTIAL UTILIC. DL-,50 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 08.02.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.02.2023

Aktuell
Video Hot Stock meldet sensationelle Chat GPT-Integration
Nach 772% mit Zoom Video ($ZM) und 60.410% mit Adobe ($ADBE)

Moovly Media Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
47,57 $ 47,57 $ -   $ 0,00% 07.02./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US29670G1022 A2PZEK 52,62 $ 38,50 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		43,545 € -1,84%  06.02.23
Frankfurt 44,05 € +2,79%  07.02.23
Stuttgart 43,785 € +2,05%  07.02.23
Berlin 43,775 € +2,04%  07.02.23
München 43,77 € +1,00%  07.02.23
AMEX 47,63 $ +0,29%  07.02.23
NYSE 47,57 $ 0,00%  01:00
Nasdaq 47,59 $ 0,00%  07.02.23
Düsseldorf 43,74 € -0,30%  07.02.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Achtung: Riesendeals in Kürze - Neuer 335% Drone Hot Stock. Nach 25.920% mit Honeywell ($HON) und 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Aqua America wird nun zu Es. 19.02.20
3 Klarer Long-Kandidat...! 31.12.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...