Das Instrument A2A US29670G1022 ESSENTIAL UTILIC. DL-,50 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.02.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.02.2023 The instrument A2A US29670G1022 ESSENTIAL UTILIC. DL-,50 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 08.02.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.02.2023