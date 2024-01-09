Erweiterte Funktionen
General Mills Inc. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.01.2024 - US3703341046
09.01.24 00:56
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 09.01.2024 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.01.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|64,64 $
|64,64 $
|- $
|0,00%
|08.01./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3703341046
|853862
|90,86 $
|60,33 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|59,10 €
|-0,54%
|08.01.24
|NYSE
|64,64 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Düsseldorf
|58,79 €
|-0,10%
|08.01.24
|AMEX
|64,66 $
|-0,40%
|08.01.24
|Stuttgart
|58,84 €
|-0,51%
|08.01.24
|Nasdaq
|64,64 $
|-0,55%
|08.01.24
|Frankfurt
|58,95 €
|-0,67%
|08.01.24
|Berlin
|59,61 €
|-0,70%
|08.01.24
|Xetra
|58,92 €
|-1,12%
|08.01.24
|München
|59,09 €
|-2,10%
|08.01.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
