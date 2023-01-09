Erweiterte Funktionen

General Mills - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.01.2023 - US3703341046




08.01.23 22:30
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 09.01.2023 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.01.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
85,96 $ 84,41 $ 1,55 $ +1,84% 06.01./21:55
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3703341046 853862 88,32 $ 61,69 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		80,96 € +0,88%  06.01.23
Nasdaq 86,02 $ +1,90%  06.01.23
NYSE 85,96 $ +1,84%  06.01.23
AMEX 85,96 $ +1,82%  06.01.23
Stuttgart 80,95 € +1,71%  06.01.23
Berlin 80,22 € +1,54%  06.01.23
Xetra 80,86 € +1,42%  06.01.23
München 80,19 € +1,25%  06.01.23
Frankfurt 80,20 € +1,13%  06.01.23
Düsseldorf 80,49 € +0,92%  06.01.23
