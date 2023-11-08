Erweiterte Funktionen

Zions Bancorporation - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.11.2023 - US9897011071




08.11.23 00:48
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.11.2023 The instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.11.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
34,10 $ 34,18 $ -0,08 $ -0,23% 08.11./01:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9897011071 856942 56,10 $ 19,79 $
Tradegate (RT) 		32,40 € +1,25%  03.11.23
Düsseldorf 31,40 € +0,64%  07.11.23
NYSE 34,105 $ -0,07%  07.11.23
AMEX 34,09 $ -0,12%  07.11.23
Nasdaq 34,10 $ -0,23%  07.11.23
Frankfurt 31,60 € -1,86%  07.11.23
Stuttgart 31,60 € -1,86%  07.11.23
Berlin 31,60 € -1,86%  07.11.23
