Zions Bancorporation - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.11.2023 - US9897011071
08.11.23 00:48
Das Instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.11.2023 The instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.11.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|34,10 $
|34,18 $
|-0,08 $
|-0,23%
|08.11./01:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9897011071
|856942
|56,10 $
|19,79 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|32,40 €
|+1,25%
|03.11.23
|Düsseldorf
|31,40 €
|+0,64%
|07.11.23
|NYSE
|34,105 $
|-0,07%
|07.11.23
|AMEX
|34,09 $
|-0,12%
|07.11.23
|Nasdaq
|34,10 $
|-0,23%
|07.11.23
|Frankfurt
|31,60 €
|-1,86%
|07.11.23
|Stuttgart
|31,60 €
|-1,86%
|07.11.23
|Berlin
|31,60 €
|-1,86%
|07.11.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
