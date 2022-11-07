Erweiterte Funktionen
Amundi Index Solutions - Amu. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.11.2022 - LU1931975079
06.11.22 22:47
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument PR1C LU1931975079 AM.I.S.-A.P.EO CO.UEDREOD ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.11.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.11.2022 The instrument PR1C LU1931975079 AM.I.S.-A.P.EO CO.UEDREOD ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.11.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.11.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|17,389 €
|17,346 €
|0,043 €
|+0,25%
|04.11./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1931975079
|A2PBLN
|20,68 €
|16,99 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|17,3901 €
|+0,13%
|04.11.22
|München
|17,387 €
|+0,25%
|04.11.22
|Xetra
|17,389 €
|+0,25%
|04.11.22
|Frankfurt
|17,3685 €
|+0,23%
|04.11.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|17,368 €
|+0,23%
|04.11.22
|Düsseldorf
|17,363 €
|+0,16%
|04.11.22
|Berlin
|17,402 €
|+0,15%
|04.11.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
