Amundi Index Solutions - Amu. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.11.2022 - LU1931974429




08.11.22 01:00
Das Instrument PR1Z LU1931974429 AMUN.I.S.-A.PR.EU.UEDREOD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.11.2022 The instrument PR1Z LU1931974429 AMUN.I.S.-A.PR.EU.UEDREOD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.11.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
23,68 € 23,545 € 0,135 € +0,57% 07.11./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU1931974429 A2PBLH 28,06 € 21,08 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		23,645 € -0,08%  07.11.22
München 23,635 € +0,62%  07.11.22
Xetra 23,68 € +0,57%  07.11.22
Düsseldorf 23,695 € +0,28%  07.11.22
Frankfurt 23,685 € +0,28%  07.11.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 23,61 € +0,21%  07.11.22
Berlin 23,685 € +0,06%  07.11.22
  = Realtime
