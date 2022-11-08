Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Amundi Index Solutions - Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR":
Amundi Index Solutions - Amu. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.11.2022 - LU1931974429
08.11.22 01:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument PR1Z LU1931974429 AMUN.I.S.-A.PR.EU.UEDREOD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.11.2022 The instrument PR1Z LU1931974429 AMUN.I.S.-A.PR.EU.UEDREOD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.11.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|23,68 €
|23,545 €
|0,135 €
|+0,57%
|07.11./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1931974429
|A2PBLH
|28,06 €
|21,08 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|23,645 €
|-0,08%
|07.11.22
|München
|23,635 €
|+0,62%
|07.11.22
|Xetra
|23,68 €
|+0,57%
|07.11.22
|Düsseldorf
|23,695 €
|+0,28%
|07.11.22
|Frankfurt
|23,685 €
|+0,28%
|07.11.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|23,61 €
|+0,21%
|07.11.22
|Berlin
|23,685 €
|+0,06%
|07.11.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.