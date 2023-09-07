Erweiterte Funktionen
Zinsdifferenz-Anleihe 09a/16-09. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.09.2023 - DE000HLB3PX9
06.09.23 23:48
Das Instrument DE000HLB3PX9 LB.HESS.-THR.ZI.DI.09A/16 BOND wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.09.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.09.2023 The instrument DE000HLB3PX9 LB.HESS.-THR.ZI.DI.09A/16 BOND has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.09.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.09.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|83,73 €
|83,63 €
|0,10 €
|+0,12%
|06.09./17:13
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB3PX9
|HLB3PX
|84,13 €
|75,03 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
