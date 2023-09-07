Erweiterte Funktionen



Das Instrument DE000HLB3PX9 LB.HESS.-THR.ZI.DI.09A/16 BOND wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.09.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.09.2023 The instrument DE000HLB3PX9 LB.HESS.-THR.ZI.DI.09A/16 BOND has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.09.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.09.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
83,73 € 83,63 € 0,10 € +0,12% 06.09./17:13
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HLB3PX9 HLB3PX 84,13 € 75,03 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 83,73 € +0,12%  06.09.23
Frankfurt 83,50 € -0,24%  06.09.23
Bitte warten...