Das Instrument DE000HLB3PX9 LB.HESS.-THR.ZI.DI.09A/16 BOND wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.09.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.09.2023 The instrument DE000HLB3PX9 LB.HESS.-THR.ZI.DI.09A/16 BOND has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.09.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.09.2023