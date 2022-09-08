Erweiterte Funktionen
Grafton Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.09.2022 - IE00B00MZ448
08.09.22 00:02
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument GN5 IE00B00MZ448 GRAFTON GROUP PLC EO-,05 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.09.2022 The instrument GN5 IE00B00MZ448 GRAFTON GROUP PLC EO-,05 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.09.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,339 €
|8,719 €
|-0,38 €
|-4,36%
|07.09./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B00MZ448
|A0B5PL
|16,30 €
|7,95 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Berlin
|8,409 €
|+1,13%
|07.09.22
|Frankfurt
|8,406 €
|+1,11%
|07.09.22
|Düsseldorf
|8,376 €
|-1,11%
|07.09.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|8,1501 $
|-2,92%
|23.08.22
|Stuttgart
|8,339 €
|-4,36%
|07.09.22
= Realtime
