Grafton Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.09.2022 - IE00B00MZ448




08.09.22 00:02
Das Instrument GN5 IE00B00MZ448 GRAFTON GROUP PLC EO-,05 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.09.2022 The instrument GN5 IE00B00MZ448 GRAFTON GROUP PLC EO-,05 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.09.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,339 € 8,719 € -0,38 € -4,36% 07.09./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00B00MZ448 A0B5PL 16,30 € 7,95 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 8,409 € +1,13%  07.09.22
Frankfurt 8,406 € +1,11%  07.09.22
Düsseldorf 8,376 € -1,11%  07.09.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 8,1501 $ -2,92%  23.08.22
Stuttgart 8,339 € -4,36%  07.09.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
