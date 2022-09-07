Erweiterte Funktionen



CSPC Pharmaceutical Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.09.2022 - HK1093012172




07.09.22 00:27
Das Instrument CVG HK1093012172 CSPC PHARMACEUT.GR. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.09.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.09.2022 The instrument CVG HK1093012172 CSPC PHARMACEUT.GR. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.09.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.09.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,9792 € 1,0225 € -0,0433 € -4,23% 06.09./21:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
HK1093012172 548183 1,14 € 0,83 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,02 € +1,24%  06.09.22
München 1,0115 € 0,00%  06.09.22
Hannover 0,971 € -0,59%  06.09.22
Berlin 0,9708 € -0,68%  06.09.22
Frankfurt 0,97 € -0,72%  06.09.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,00 $ -1,96%  24.08.22
Düsseldorf 0,9648 € -2,09%  06.09.22
Stuttgart 0,9792 € -4,23%  06.09.22
  = Realtime
