CSPC Pharmaceutical Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.09.2022 - HK1093012172
07.09.22 00:27
Das Instrument CVG HK1093012172 CSPC PHARMACEUT.GR. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.09.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.09.2022 The instrument CVG HK1093012172 CSPC PHARMACEUT.GR. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.09.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.09.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,9792 €
|1,0225 €
|-0,0433 €
|-4,23%
|06.09./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|HK1093012172
|548183
|1,14 €
|0,83 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,02 €
|+1,24%
|06.09.22
|München
|1,0115 €
|0,00%
|06.09.22
|Hannover
|0,971 €
|-0,59%
|06.09.22
|Berlin
|0,9708 €
|-0,68%
|06.09.22
|Frankfurt
|0,97 €
|-0,72%
|06.09.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,00 $
|-1,96%
|24.08.22
|Düsseldorf
|0,9648 €
|-2,09%
|06.09.22
|Stuttgart
|0,9792 €
|-4,23%
|06.09.22
Aktuell
