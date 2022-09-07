Das Instrument CVG HK1093012172 CSPC PHARMACEUT.GR. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.09.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.09.2022 The instrument CVG HK1093012172 CSPC PHARMACEUT.GR. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.09.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.09.2022