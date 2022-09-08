Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "CRODA INTL":
 Aktien    


CRODA INTL - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.09.2022 - GB00BJFFLV09




08.09.22 00:02
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 6CMB GB00BJFFLV09 CRODA INTL LS -,10609756 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.09.2022 The instrument 6CMB GB00BJFFLV09 CRODA INTL LS -,10609756 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.09.2022

Aktuell
404% Uran Aktientip unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Neuer 404% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
77,50 € 77,00 € 0,50 € +0,65% 07.09./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BJFFLV09 A2PF9D 123,95 € 69,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		77,50 € +0,65%  07.09.22
Düsseldorf 78,00 € +1,30%  07.09.22
Stuttgart 76,50 € +0,66%  07.09.22
Frankfurt 75,50 € -1,31%  07.09.22
Berlin 75,50 € -1,31%  07.09.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Game Changer: Sensationelle Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. 459% mit dieser Uran-Aktie. Uran-Aktien jetzt kaufen - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...