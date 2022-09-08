Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "CRODA INTL":
CRODA INTL - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.09.2022 - GB00BJFFLV09
08.09.22 00:02
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 6CMB GB00BJFFLV09 CRODA INTL LS -,10609756 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.09.2022 The instrument 6CMB GB00BJFFLV09 CRODA INTL LS -,10609756 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.09.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|77,50 €
|77,00 €
|0,50 €
|+0,65%
|07.09./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BJFFLV09
|A2PF9D
|123,95 €
|69,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|77,50 €
|+0,65%
|07.09.22
|Düsseldorf
|78,00 €
|+1,30%
|07.09.22
|Stuttgart
|76,50 €
|+0,66%
|07.09.22
|Frankfurt
|75,50 €
|-1,31%
|07.09.22
|Berlin
|75,50 €
|-1,31%
|07.09.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.