CRODA INTL - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.09.2022 - GB00BJFFLV09
07.09.22 00:27
Das Instrument 6CMB GB00BJFFLV09 CRODA INTL LS -,10609756 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.09.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.09.2022 The instrument 6CMB GB00BJFFLV09 CRODA INTL LS -,10609756 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.09.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.09.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|76,00 €
|77,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|06.09./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BJFFLV09
|A2PF9D
|123,95 €
|- €
1,50
+0,11%
76,00
-1,30%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|76,00 €
|-1,30%
|05.09.22
|Stuttgart
|76,00 €
|+1,33%
|06.09.22
|Frankfurt
|76,50 €
|+0,66%
|06.09.22
|Berlin
|76,50 €
|+0,66%
|06.09.22
|Düsseldorf
|77,00 €
|0,00%
|06.09.22
= Realtime
