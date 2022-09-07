Erweiterte Funktionen

CRODA INTL - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.09.2022 - GB00BJFFLV09




07.09.22 00:27
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 6CMB GB00BJFFLV09 CRODA INTL LS -,10609756 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.09.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.09.2022 The instrument 6CMB GB00BJFFLV09 CRODA INTL LS -,10609756 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.09.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.09.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
76,00 € 77,00 € -   € 0,00% 06.09./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BJFFLV09 A2PF9D 123,95 € -   €
Werte im Artikel
1,50 plus
+0,11%
76,00 minus
-1,30%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		76,00 € -1,30%  05.09.22
Stuttgart 76,00 € +1,33%  06.09.22
Frankfurt 76,50 € +0,66%  06.09.22
Berlin 76,50 € +0,66%  06.09.22
Düsseldorf 77,00 € 0,00%  06.09.22
