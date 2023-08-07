Erweiterte Funktionen
UBS ETF - Factor MSCI EMU . - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.08.2023 - LU1215454460
06.08.23 21:42
Das Instrument UIMY LU1215454460 UBSLFS-F.MSCI EMU LV EOAD ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.08.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.08.2023 The instrument UIMY LU1215454460 UBSLFS-F.MSCI EMU LV EOAD ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.08.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.08.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|15,494 €
|15,152 €
|- €
|0,00%
|04.08./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1215454460
|A14XHB
|15,91 €
|- €
Werte im Artikel
0,18
+14,19%
15,49
+2,26%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|15,494 €
|+2,26%
|20.07.23
|Frankfurt
|15,244 €
|+0,11%
|04.08.23
|Berlin
|15,196 €
|-0,39%
|04.08.23
|Düsseldorf
|15,15 €
|-0,43%
|04.08.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|15,116 €
|-0,68%
|04.08.23
