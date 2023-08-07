Das Instrument UIMY LU1215454460 UBSLFS-F.MSCI EMU LV EOAD ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.08.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.08.2023 The instrument UIMY LU1215454460 UBSLFS-F.MSCI EMU LV EOAD ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.08.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.08.2023