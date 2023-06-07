Erweiterte Funktionen
ICF International INC - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.06.2023 - US44925C1036
07.06.23 00:10
Das Instrument G6V US44925C1036 ICF INTL INC. DL -,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.06.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.06.2023 The instrument G6V US44925C1036 ICF INTL INC. DL -,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.06.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.06.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|119,36 $
|119,36 $
|- $
|0,00%
|07.06./00:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US44925C1036
|A0LBNM
|121,12 $
|89,17 $
