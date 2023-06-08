Erweiterte Funktionen

WPP - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.06.2023 - JE00B8KF9B49




08.06.23 00:08
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 0WP JE00B8KF9B49 WPP PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.06.2023 The instrument 0WP JE00B8KF9B49 WPP PLC LS-,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.06.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,34 € 10,32 € 0,02 € +0,19% 07.06./21:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JE00B8KF9B49 A1J2BZ 12,20 € 8,35 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		10,34 € +0,19%  07.06.23
Frankfurt 10,22 € +0,99%  07.06.23
Hannover 10,22 € +0,99%  07.06.23
Berlin 10,22 € +0,99%  07.06.23
Stuttgart 10,26 € +0,98%  07.06.23
München 10,22 € +0,59%  07.06.23
Düsseldorf 10,26 € +0,20%  07.06.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 10,845 $ -1,94%  02.06.23
