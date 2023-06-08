Erweiterte Funktionen
WPP - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.06.2023 - JE00B8KF9B49
08.06.23 00:08
Das Instrument 0WP JE00B8KF9B49 WPP PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.06.2023 The instrument 0WP JE00B8KF9B49 WPP PLC LS-,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.06.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,34 €
|10,32 €
|0,02 €
|+0,19%
|07.06./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JE00B8KF9B49
|A1J2BZ
|12,20 €
|8,35 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|10,34 €
|+0,19%
|07.06.23
|Frankfurt
|10,22 €
|+0,99%
|07.06.23
|Hannover
|10,22 €
|+0,99%
|07.06.23
|Berlin
|10,22 €
|+0,99%
|07.06.23
|Stuttgart
|10,26 €
|+0,98%
|07.06.23
|München
|10,22 €
|+0,59%
|07.06.23
|Düsseldorf
|10,26 €
|+0,20%
|07.06.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|10,845 $
|-1,94%
|02.06.23
= Realtime
