WPP - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.06.2023 - JE00B8KF9B49




07.06.23 00:10
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 0WP JE00B8KF9B49 WPP PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.06.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.06.2023 The instrument 0WP JE00B8KF9B49 WPP PLC LS-,10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.06.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.06.2023

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,16 € 10,18 € -0,02 € -0,20% 06.06./21:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JE00B8KF9B49 A1J2BZ 12,20 € 8,35 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		10,16 € -0,20%  06.06.23
Düsseldorf 10,24 € +1,79%  06.06.23
Stuttgart 10,16 € +0,79%  06.06.23
München 10,16 € 0,00%  06.06.23
Frankfurt 10,12 € -0,39%  06.06.23
Berlin 10,12 € -0,39%  06.06.23
Hannover 10,12 € -0,59%  06.06.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 10,845 $ -4,60%  02.06.23
  = Realtime
