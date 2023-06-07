Erweiterte Funktionen
WPP - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.06.2023 - JE00B8KF9B49
07.06.23 00:10
Das Instrument 0WP JE00B8KF9B49 WPP PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.06.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.06.2023 The instrument 0WP JE00B8KF9B49 WPP PLC LS-,10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.06.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.06.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,16 €
|10,18 €
|-0,02 €
|-0,20%
|06.06./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JE00B8KF9B49
|A1J2BZ
|12,20 €
|8,35 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|10,16 €
|-0,20%
|06.06.23
|Düsseldorf
|10,24 €
|+1,79%
|06.06.23
|Stuttgart
|10,16 €
|+0,79%
|06.06.23
|München
|10,16 €
|0,00%
|06.06.23
|Frankfurt
|10,12 €
|-0,39%
|06.06.23
|Berlin
|10,12 €
|-0,39%
|06.06.23
|Hannover
|10,12 €
|-0,59%
|06.06.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|10,845 $
|-4,60%
|02.06.23
