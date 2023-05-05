Das Instrument MUVB US6261881063 MUENCH.RUECK.UNS.ADR 1/10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.05.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.05.2023 The instrument MUVB US6261881063 MUENCH.RUECK.UNS.ADR 1/10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 05.05.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.05.2023