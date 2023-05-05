Erweiterte Funktionen
Munich Re ADR - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.05.2023 - US6261881063
04.05.23 23:41
Das Instrument MUVB US6261881063 MUENCH.RUECK.UNS.ADR 1/10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.05.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.05.2023 The instrument MUVB US6261881063 MUENCH.RUECK.UNS.ADR 1/10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 05.05.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.05.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|37,0099 $
|37,53 $
|-0,5201 $
|-1,39%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6261881063
|A0YF6G
|37,70 $
|21,21 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|33,20 €
|0,00%
|04.05.23
|München
|33,80 €
|0,00%
|04.05.23
|Stuttgart
|33,20 €
|-1,19%
|04.05.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|37,0099 $
|-1,39%
|04.05.23
= Realtime
