PIMCO Energy & Tactical Cred. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.03.2024 - US69346N1072
07.03.24 00:45
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 3VZ US69346N1072 PIMCO ENERGY+TACT.CR.OPPS EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.03.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.03.2024 The instrument 3VZ US69346N1072 PIMCO ENERGY+TACT.CR.OPPS EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.03.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.03.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|20,39 $
|20,39 $
|- $
|0,00%
|06.03./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US69346N1072
|A2PXGL
|20,54 $
|13,20 $
Aktuell
