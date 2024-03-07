Erweiterte Funktionen
Global Industrial Company - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.03.2024 - US37892E1029
07.03.24 00:45
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument GML0 US37892E1029 GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.03.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.03.2024 The instrument GML0 US37892E1029 GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.03.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.03.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|44,87 $
|44,87 $
|- $
|0,00%
|06.03./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US37892E1029
|A3CSK3
|45,80 $
|20,71 $
