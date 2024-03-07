Erweiterte Funktionen



Global Industrial Company - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.03.2024 - US37892E1029




07.03.24 00:45
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument GML0 US37892E1029 GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.03.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.03.2024 The instrument GML0 US37892E1029 GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.03.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.03.2024

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
44,87 $ 44,87 $ -   $ 0,00% 06.03./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US37892E1029 A3CSK3 45,80 $ 20,71 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 40,60 € +1,50%  06.03.24
Nasdaq 44,84 $ +0,71%  06.03.24
AMEX 44,94 $ +0,04%  06.03.24
NYSE 44,87 $ 0,00%  01:00
  = Realtime
