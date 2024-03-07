Das Instrument GML0 US37892E1029 GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.03.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.03.2024 The instrument GML0 US37892E1029 GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.03.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.03.2024