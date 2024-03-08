Erweiterte Funktionen

DWS Invest Global Infrastructu. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.03.2024 - LU0363470237




08.03.24 00:52
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument HVJA LU0363470237 DWS I.-GL.INFRASTR. LD INVESTMENT_FUND wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.03.2024 The instrument HVJA LU0363470237 DWS I.-GL.INFRASTR. LD INVESTMENT_FUND has its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.03.2024

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
150,12 € 149,17 € 0,95 € +0,64% 07.03./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU0363470237 DWS0TN 155,40 € 132,41 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		150,03 € +0,72%  07.03.24
Düsseldorf 150,082 € +0,84%  07.03.24
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 150,12 € +0,64%  07.03.24
München 150,05 € +0,58%  07.03.24
Berlin 149,95 € +0,57%  07.03.24
Frankfurt 149,65 € +0,36%  07.03.24
Fondsgesellschaft 149,95 € +0,13%  06.03.24
  = Realtime
