Essential Utilities - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.02.2024 - US29670G1022




07.02.24 00:58
Das Instrument A2A US29670G1022 ESSENTIAL UTILIC. DL-,50 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.02.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.02.2024 The instrument A2A US29670G1022 ESSENTIAL UTILIC. DL-,50 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.02.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.02.2024

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
35,55 $ 35,55 $ -   $ 0,00% 06.02./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US29670G1022 A2PZEK 47,66 $ 32,07 $
Tradegate (RT) 		33,00 € +0,15%  06.02.24
Nasdaq 35,53 $ +0,37%  06.02.24
NYSE 35,55 $ 0,00%  01:00
Düsseldorf 32,98 € -0,33%  06.02.24
AMEX 35,625 $ -0,35%  06.02.24
Stuttgart 33,02 € -0,60%  06.02.24
München 33,24 € -0,95%  06.02.24
Frankfurt 32,56 € -1,60%  06.02.24
Berlin 32,60 € -1,72%  06.02.24
