Erweiterte Funktionen
Essential Utilities - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.02.2024 - US29670G1022
07.02.24 00:58
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument A2A US29670G1022 ESSENTIAL UTILIC. DL-,50 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.02.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.02.2024 The instrument A2A US29670G1022 ESSENTIAL UTILIC. DL-,50 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.02.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.02.2024
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|35,55 $
|35,55 $
|- $
|0,00%
|06.02./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US29670G1022
|A2PZEK
|47,66 $
|32,07 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|33,00 €
|+0,15%
|06.02.24
|Nasdaq
|35,53 $
|+0,37%
|06.02.24
|NYSE
|35,55 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Düsseldorf
|32,98 €
|-0,33%
|06.02.24
|AMEX
|35,625 $
|-0,35%
|06.02.24
|Stuttgart
|33,02 €
|-0,60%
|06.02.24
|München
|33,24 €
|-0,95%
|06.02.24
|Frankfurt
|32,56 €
|-1,60%
|06.02.24
|Berlin
|32,60 €
|-1,72%
|06.02.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Aqua America wird nun zu Es.
|19.02.20
|3
|Klarer Long-Kandidat...!
|31.12.14