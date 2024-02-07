Das Instrument 6DY GB00B9GQVG73 AB DYNAMICS PLC LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.02.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.02.2024 The instrument 6DY GB00B9GQVG73 AB DYNAMICS PLC LS -,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.02.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.02.2024