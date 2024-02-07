Erweiterte Funktionen



AB DYNAMICS PLC - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.02.2024 - GB00B9GQVG73




07.02.24 00:58
Das Instrument 6DY GB00B9GQVG73 AB DYNAMICS PLC LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.02.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.02.2024 The instrument 6DY GB00B9GQVG73 AB DYNAMICS PLC LS -,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.02.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.02.2024

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
20,60 € 20,80 € -0,20 € -0,96% 06.02./21:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B9GQVG73 A1W36D 24,00 € 14,70 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 20,40 € 0,00%  06.02.24
Stuttgart 20,20 € 0,00%  06.02.24
Berlin 20,60 € -0,96%  06.02.24
