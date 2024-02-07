Erweiterte Funktionen
AB DYNAMICS PLC - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.02.2024 - GB00B9GQVG73
07.02.24 00:58
Das Instrument 6DY GB00B9GQVG73 AB DYNAMICS PLC LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.02.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.02.2024 The instrument 6DY GB00B9GQVG73 AB DYNAMICS PLC LS -,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.02.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.02.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|20,60 €
|20,80 €
|-0,20 €
|-0,96%
|06.02./21:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B9GQVG73
|A1W36D
|24,00 €
|14,70 €
Aktuell
