BARRY CALLEBA. ADR 1/10. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.01.2024 - US0687881088
07.01.24 23:04
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument BCLM US0687881088 BARRY CALLEBA. ADR 1/100 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.01.2024 The instrument BCLM US0687881088 BARRY CALLEBA. ADR 1/100 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.01.2024
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|15,585 $
|15,37 $
|0,215 $
|+1,40%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0687881088
|A2P8JT
|23,74 $
|14,13 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|15,585 $
|+1,40%
|05.01.24
|Frankfurt
|14,40 €
|-0,69%
|05.01.24
|Stuttgart
|13,00 €
|-2,99%
|05.01.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
