Biopharma Credit - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.12.2023 - GB00BDGKMY29




06.12.23 00:53
Das Instrument B3P GB00BDGKMY29 BIOPHARMA CREDIT DL -,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.12.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.12.2023 The instrument B3P GB00BDGKMY29 BIOPHARMA CREDIT DL -,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.12.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.12.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,755 € 0,755 € -   € 0,00% 05.12./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BDGKMY29 A2DN3S 0,88 € 0,71 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,8334 $ +1,71%  15.11.23
Frankfurt 0,765 € +0,66%  05.12.23
München 0,765 € +0,66%  05.12.23
Stuttgart 0,755 € 0,00%  05.12.23
  = Realtime
