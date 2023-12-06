Erweiterte Funktionen
Biopharma Credit - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.12.2023 - GB00BDGKMY29
06.12.23 00:53
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument B3P GB00BDGKMY29 BIOPHARMA CREDIT DL -,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.12.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.12.2023 The instrument B3P GB00BDGKMY29 BIOPHARMA CREDIT DL -,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.12.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.12.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,755 €
|0,755 €
|- €
|0,00%
|05.12./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BDGKMY29
|A2DN3S
|0,88 €
|0,71 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,8334 $
|+1,71%
|15.11.23
|Frankfurt
|0,765 €
|+0,66%
|05.12.23
|München
|0,765 €
|+0,66%
|05.12.23
|Stuttgart
|0,755 €
|0,00%
|05.12.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
