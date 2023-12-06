Das Instrument B3P GB00BDGKMY29 BIOPHARMA CREDIT DL -,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.12.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.12.2023 The instrument B3P GB00BDGKMY29 BIOPHARMA CREDIT DL -,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.12.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.12.2023