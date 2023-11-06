Das Instrument UR3 US9113631090 UNITED RENTALS INC.DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.11.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.11.2023 The instrument UR3 US9113631090 UNITED RENTALS INC.DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.11.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.11.2023