Erweiterte Funktionen
United Rentals - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.11.2023 - US9113631090
05.11.23 23:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument UR3 US9113631090 UNITED RENTALS INC.DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.11.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.11.2023 The instrument UR3 US9113631090 UNITED RENTALS INC.DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.11.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.11.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|451,51 $
|432,95 $
|18,56 $
|+4,29%
|03.11./20:44
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9113631090
|911443
|492,17 $
|317,26 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|421,90 €
|+3,51%
|03.11.23
|Hannover
|406,70 €
|+5,53%
|03.11.23
|Berlin
|406,70 €
|+5,53%
|03.11.23
|Frankfurt
|406,20 €
|+5,40%
|03.11.23
|München
|406,20 €
|+5,34%
|03.11.23
|Stuttgart
|406,60 €
|+5,34%
|03.11.23
|Nasdaq
|453,54 $
|+4,74%
|03.11.23
|NYSE
|451,51 $
|+4,29%
|03.11.23
|Düsseldorf
|422,60 €
|+4,19%
|03.11.23
|AMEX
|431,93 $
|0,00%
|02.11.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|28
|Investment-Idee: UNITED RENTA.
|27.03.23
|United Rentals
|19.07.19