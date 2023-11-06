Erweiterte Funktionen



United Rentals - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.11.2023 - US9113631090




05.11.23 23:00
Das Instrument UR3 US9113631090 UNITED RENTALS INC.DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.11.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.11.2023 The instrument UR3 US9113631090 UNITED RENTALS INC.DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.11.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.11.2023

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
451,51 $ 432,95 $ 18,56 $ +4,29% 03.11./20:44
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9113631090 911443 492,17 $ 317,26 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		421,90 € +3,51%  03.11.23
Hannover 406,70 € +5,53%  03.11.23
Berlin 406,70 € +5,53%  03.11.23
Frankfurt 406,20 € +5,40%  03.11.23
München 406,20 € +5,34%  03.11.23
Stuttgart 406,60 € +5,34%  03.11.23
Nasdaq 453,54 $ +4,74%  03.11.23
NYSE 451,51 $ +4,29%  03.11.23
Düsseldorf 422,60 € +4,19%  03.11.23
AMEX 431,93 $ 0,00%  02.11.23
