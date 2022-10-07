Erweiterte Funktionen



06.10.22 23:58
Das Instrument 4QR US9114601035 UTD SECURITY BANCSHARES EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.10.2022 The instrument 4QR US9114601035 UTD SECURITY BANCSHARES EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.10.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,81 $ 6,83 $ -0,02 $ -0,29% 06.10./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9114601035 351160 8,69 $ 6,49 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 6,75 € 0,00%  06.10.22
NYSE 6,75 $ 0,00%  04.10.22
AMEX 6,72 $ 0,00%  19.09.22
Nasdaq 6,81 $ -0,29%  06.10.22
  = Realtime
