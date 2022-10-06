Erweiterte Funktionen
United Security Bancshares - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.10.2022 - US9114601035
06.10.22 00:04
Das Instrument 4QR US9114601035 UTD SECURITY BANCSHARES EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.10.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.10.2022 The instrument 4QR US9114601035 UTD SECURITY BANCSHARES EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.10.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.10.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,83 $
|6,80 $
|0,03 $
|+0,44%
|05.10./22:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9114601035
|351160
|8,69 $
|6,49 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
