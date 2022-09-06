Das Instrument 9WY US88262P1021 TEXAS PAC.LD CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.09.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.09.2022 The instrument 9WY US88262P1021 TEXAS PAC.LD CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.09.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.09.2022