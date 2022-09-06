Erweiterte Funktionen



Texas Pacific Land Trust - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.09.2022 - US88262P1021




06.09.22 00:03
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 9WY US88262P1021 TEXAS PAC.LD CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.09.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.09.2022 The instrument 9WY US88262P1021 TEXAS PAC.LD CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.09.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.09.2022

Aktuell
Uran-Aktie startet Megarallye. Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.888,01 $ 1.789,74 $ 98,27 $ +5,49% 02.09./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US88262P1021 A2QL4H 1.899 $ 952,00 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1.911 € +1,08%  05.09.22
Frankfurt 1.932,5 € +8,90%  05.09.22
NYSE 1.888,01 $ +5,49%  02.09.22
Nasdaq 1.883,71 $ +5,18%  02.09.22
Berlin 1.892,5 € +4,13%  05.09.22
AMEX 1.776,13 $ 0,00%  03.08.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Uran-Aktie startet massiven Kurssprung: Sensationelle Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Jetzt Uran-Aktien kaufen - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Texas Pacific Land Trust Ums. 25.04.21
1 Texas Pacific Land Trust - De. 09.03.20
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...