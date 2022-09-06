Erweiterte Funktionen
Texas Pacific Land Trust - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.09.2022 - US88262P1021
06.09.22 00:03
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 9WY US88262P1021 TEXAS PAC.LD CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.09.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.09.2022 The instrument 9WY US88262P1021 TEXAS PAC.LD CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.09.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.09.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.888,01 $
|1.789,74 $
|98,27 $
|+5,49%
|02.09./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US88262P1021
|A2QL4H
|1.899 $
|952,00 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Texas Pacific Land Trust Ums.
|25.04.21
|1
|Texas Pacific Land Trust - De.
|09.03.20